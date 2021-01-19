Dwyane Wade’s Kids Have the Best Reaction to His NSFW Photo

Dwyane Wade's kids are not here for his adult birthday activities.
The retired basketball pro took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife Gabrielle Union to celebrate his 39th birthday.
"Birthday behavior!" he wrote in the caption. "39 is already looking up." In the photo, a glowing Gabrielle can be seen wearing a robe and smiling wide while Dwyane is standing behind her in his birthday suit.
While most of the comments under the post were celebratory of the happy couple, Dwyane's kids were less than excited to see this intimate moment.
Zaire Wade, 18, wrote, "This isn't what I wanted to wake up to." His little sister, 13-year-old Zaya Wade also wasn't a fan of the snapshot, writing, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on."
Dwyane and Gabrielle share a daughter together, 2-year-old Kaavia Union Wade and live with Dwyane's three other children—Zaire, Zaya and Xavier—from previous relationships.
The kids were way more excited for their dad's earlier birthday present from the Bring It On actress. On Jan. 10, the proud dad took to his Instagram to share a video of himself being surprised with a classic car.
The video, recorded by Zaire, showed Gabrielle walking Dwyane out of their home to reveal his beautiful gift in the front of the house. He captioned the video, "One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises. She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!"
Talk about going above and beyond on gift giving.