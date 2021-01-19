Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dead at 24

Harry Brant, the 24-year-old son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter Brant, has passed away.

According to a statement from his family, Harry died on Sunday, Jan. 17, of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. "We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," Harry's loved ones told the NYT. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

"Harry was not just our son," the family statement continued. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Harry's family also shared that the model hoped to overcome his addiction and had plans to enter rehab in just a few days.