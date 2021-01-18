Armie Hammer Apologizes for Referring to Woman in Leaked Video as "Miss Cayman"

Armie Hammer is apologizing after a video from his private Instagram was leaked.

In an audio statement released to the Cayman Compass on Sunday, Jan. 17, the Social Network actor said he was sorry for incorrectly referring to an unnamed woman as "Miss Cayman" in a video that was leaked by The Daily Mail.

He told the Cayman Islands newspaper, "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused."

He added, "My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

In the clip, the brunette wears black lingerie and is resting on all fours on top of the actor's hotel bed, with her bum appearing reddened. He captioned the video, which was shared to his private Instagram, "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f--king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."