Critics' Choice Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Nominations

The nominations for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards are finally here!

The Critics' Choice Association revealed its series nominees on Monday, Jan. 18—and fans saw a few of their favorite shows on the list. Ozark and The Crown lead the pack with six nods each while Lovecraft Country , Mrs. America, Schitt's Creek and What We Do in the Shadows follow closely behind with five nominations apiece. Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America are also among the top contenders, both earning four nods. The film nominees will be revealed on Feb. 7.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars take home a trophy. The 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards will air live on The CW Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Taye Diggs will return as host for the third year in a row.

So, without further ado, let's get to the nominations! For the complete list of nominees, scroll on.