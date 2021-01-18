Celebrate Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 2nd Baby by Looking Back at Their Family Photos

Watch : Justin Timberlake 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Justin Timberlake is opening up about life as a family of four.

While it's been six months since news spread that he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child, the singer spoke about their new family addition for the first time on the Jan. 18th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and he's so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin told Ellen DeGeneres. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and, you know, couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

The Grammy winner, 39, and the actress, 38, are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas—and it looks like the couple has already seen the difference in raising two kids versus one.

"We don't see each other anymore," the "SexyBack" star quipped. "It's a lot of fun….But I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. And sort of like split and, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!' But it's great."