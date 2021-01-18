Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Former Dash Dolls star Khadijah Haqq McCray posted a heartwarming photo on Jan. 17 after giving birth to her little one. See the cute pic.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 18, 2021 6:02 AMTags
BabiesMomsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianKhadijah Haqq McCray
Watch: Watch Khadijah Freak While Getting Inked

It's time to give a hand to Khadijah Haqq McCray, who just welcomed a baby girl.

The former Dash Dolls star, who is close pals with Khloe Kardashian, posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 17 to announce that her latest little one with husband Bobby McCray had arrived.

The precious pic showed a hand of each family member, including their children Celine, 6, and Christian, 10. Former NFL player Bobby also has 16-year-old son Bobby III from a previous relationship.

"We love you baby girl, you complete our family!" the 37-year-old Sky High actress captioned the pic. "When 5 becomes 6."

The post did not mention the name of the newborn, although Khadijah had seemingly referred to the bundle of joy in pre-arrival posts as Kapri. Needless to say, the birth announcement received plenty of supportive comments from other famous folks.

"praise God I'm so grateful," Tamar Braxton wrote, along with a number of hearts. And Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "Congrats to your beautiful family," adding a string of heart emojis.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

"Congrats Bobby & @foreverkhadijah on your beautiful baby girl," Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted to her Instagram Story. "We love you guys."

Meanwhile, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the OGBYN who delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Khloe's daughter True, shared, "Heartwarming picture. Love you and your most beautiful family. Congrats!!!" To this, the proud mom replied, "thank you for EVERYTHING."

Trending Stories

1

Justin Timberlake Confirms Baby No. 2 With Jessica and Reveals Name

2

Kate Moss Celebrates Her Birthday With a Tribute From Daughter Lila

3

Jennifer Lopez Denies Getting Cosmetic Surgery But These Stars Don't

Instagram

On Dec. 12, Khadijah posted to Instagram about her baby shower, thanking Khloe for a gorgeous wall of white roses. She also expressed her gratitude for the support that identical twin sister Malika Haqq had provided.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Justin Timberlake Confirms Baby No. 2 With Jessica and Reveals Name

2

Queen Elizabeth's Grandnephew Arthur Chatto Is A True Royal Heartthrob

3

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Welcome an Adorable New Puppy

4

Jana Kramer Apologizes to Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel

5

Kate Moss Celebrates Her Birthday With a Tribute From Daughter Lila