Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

It's time to give a hand to Khadijah Haqq McCray, who just welcomed a baby girl.

The former Dash Dolls star, who is close pals with Khloe Kardashian, posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 17 to announce that her latest little one with husband Bobby McCray had arrived.

The precious pic showed a hand of each family member, including their children Celine, 6, and Christian, 10. Former NFL player Bobby also has 16-year-old son Bobby III from a previous relationship.

"We love you baby girl, you complete our family!" the 37-year-old Sky High actress captioned the pic. "When 5 becomes 6."

The post did not mention the name of the newborn, although Khadijah had seemingly referred to the bundle of joy in pre-arrival posts as Kapri. Needless to say, the birth announcement received plenty of supportive comments from other famous folks.

"praise God I'm so grateful," Tamar Braxton wrote, along with a number of hearts. And Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "Congrats to your beautiful family," adding a string of heart emojis.