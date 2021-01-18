Jennifer Lopez May Deny Getting Cosmetic Surgery But See Which Stars Admitted to Going Under the Knife

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

Many celebs are keeping it real, one way or another.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, a fan told Jennifer Lopez on Instagram that she "definitely" has gotten Botox, to which J.Lo clapped back, saying, "For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!!"

But while Lopez and other stars have denied getting cosmetic procedures or have spoken out against them, other celebs prefer to alter their natural assets and embrace their enhanced beauty.

One of the most popular cosmetic procedures among stars in Hollywood is getting lip fillers. In fact, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress Lisa Rinna credits her famous pout for helping her career. Celebs have also admitted to getting, yes, Botox and other facial fillers, and going under the knife for plastic surgeries such as breast augmentations and reductions, nose jobs and liposuction. Case in point: The Hills' Heidi Montag once got 10 procedures done in one day!