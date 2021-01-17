Jenelle Evans Says Her Son Jace Now Lives With Her Full Time

Watch : Jenelle Evans Loses Temporary Custody of Her 3 Children

Jenelle Evans says she her 11-year-old son Jace now lives with her full time. However, the former Teen Mom 2 star's mother, Barbara Evans, says she still has full custody of the boy.

Jenelle, 29, made her comments in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, Jan. 16. In her clip, she talked about how she has grown as a person since her days the MTV reality show, whose reruns started streaming in December on Netflix, with her making no profit from them.

"That was the old me," Jenelle said on TikTok. "The stupid me. The me that took risks. Now, let's not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me from my mistakes that I've learned from. Let's not get caught up on the $200 you let me use to bail me out of jail. Let's not get caught up on the dumbass men that I dated."

She added, "I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full time."

However, Barbara, 67, told TMZ on Sunday, Jan. 17, that she still has full custody of Jace, which she first obtained when he was a baby. After the video was posted, she called Jenelle, who told her she "misspoke" and recognized Barbara still had custody of the child, the outlet said.