Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Photo

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Scheana Shay is just hit a milestone in her pregnancy.

On Jan. 17, the Vanderpump Rules star snapped a nude photo of herself for her Instagram Story. On the pic, she wrote "26 weeks," making the reality star more than six months along in her pregnancy journey.

Scheana, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies, has documented her pregnancy journey on social media. On New Year's Day, she shared a sweet video to Instagram of her and Brock enjoying a winter getaway at Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in California.

"Sweatpants are all that fit me going into 2021 and I couldn't be happier about it!" the 35 year old wrote in the caption. "This year has been a wild ride baby but I'm so happy we got thru it all together!"

In November 2020 Scheana, who is expecting a baby girl, showed off photos from her baby shower on Instagram.

"Team Pink!!" she wrote. "OMG I'm 18 weeks today and finally bumpin along in my new @sheinofficial sweater dress!"