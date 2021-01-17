Barack Obama Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Michelle Obama on Her 57th Birthday

One of Capricorn's biggest stars is celebrating her birthday: Michelle Obama!

While the former First Lady hasn't shared any details about how she plans to ring in the occasion, she certainly felt the love on social media. Taking to Instagram, former President Barack Obama celebrated his wife's special day with a heartwarming tribute in her honor.

"Happy birthday to my love," he began his caption on Sunday, Jan. 17, "my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Just three months ago, the couple celebrated 28 years of marriage, proving they're the definition of relationship goals.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," Barack shared last October. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

Michelle added in a separate post, "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us."