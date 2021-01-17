Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims and Also Denies Cosmetic Surgery

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

At age 51, Jennifer Lopez looks pretty much exactly the same as she did 20 years ago. The woman does. Not. Age!

So what gives? Botox? Other fillers? Cosmetic surgery? Well, J.Lo says she's all real. On Friday, Jan. 15, the singer responded to a fan who commented on one of her Instagram selfie videos promoting her JLo Beauty line. The person told her she "definitely" has Botox.

"LOL that's just my face!!!" Lopez wrote. "For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

She added, "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others...don't spend your time trying to bring others down...that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!"

Last December, Lopez recalled a time when she was in her early 20s and a man she was dating encouraged her to get Botox while they were at a doctor's appointment. However, she said she refused.