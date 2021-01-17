Celebrity Stylist Brad Goreski Reveals His Predictions for a New Era Fashion

Watch : Brad Goreski - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Lights, camera... glam!

With awards season on the horizon, Brad Goreski is spilling the tea on his fashion predictions with E! News. Whether the celebrity stylist is dressing the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment or commenting on their style choices, there's no denying he's a red carpet pro.

That's why he's giving pop culture fans a taste of what's to come in the next couple of months when the Golden Globes, Grammys and more shows are scheduled to air. However, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brad also understands just how much fashion has evolved in the last year.

"The red carpet dressing is very interesting because the rules are completely broken now," he tells E! News. "We've seen everything from people wearing custom pajama sets to other people wearing custom couture gowns."

Despite this new era of red carpet style, Brad explains why it's something worth celebrating. As he describes, "I think it's really great that each individual can exercise their personal style and how they feel in this moment of the virtual world."