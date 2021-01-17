My Music Moments: Why Don't We Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

Watch : Why Don't We Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives: My Music Moments

Why Don't We are taking control.

The boy band comprising Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson and Jonah Marais released The Good Times and the Bad Ones, their second studio album, on Jan. 15. And as they told E! News exclusively, the creation of the project saw them step into some new territory.

"This album is our baby," Corbyn said. "We worked on this album on our last tour and throughout the quarantine. It's full of stories and emotions from that span of time, which is new for us because we've never actually fully written and fully produced anything that we've put out before up until now. So this album feels like a really big step for us, and for our fans too. They've been waiting a long time for some new music from us."

As Daniel explained, the album was something of a catharsis for the group. "It's a very currently written album," he said. "It's very fitting for now. So hopefully when you listen, it will help you through this weird time. It definitely helped us."