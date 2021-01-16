Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Demi Sims Share a Kiss Amid Romance Rumors

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago love life is indeed too hot to handle.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, the 27-year-old Netflix reality star and influencer posted on her Instagram page a photo showing her kissing Demi Sims from the British show The Only Way is Essex (aka TOWIE). Farago included a red heart emoji in her post, which comes after they sparked romance rumors by exchanging flirty comments on social media. Sims, 24, shared the same lip-lock photo as well as a pic of two two gazing into each other's eyes on her page.
"LOML," she commented on Farago's post, to which the Canadian model responded, "@demsims my baby [red heart emoji]."
A week ago, Farago commented on a photo Sims posted of herself in a bikini, writing, "You're perfect baby." Sims responded, "@francescafarago you're mine baby [red heart emoji]."
Farago also wrote, "Don't do this to meee." Sims replied, "Hahahaha see u soon little princess."
Farago's love life has been...complicated. Just this past fall, she dated The Bachelorette alum Jef Holm. He told E! News in September that the two have "been hanging out and getting to know each other," adding, "She's a great person inside and out and we have a lot in common. I definitely have a crush on her."
Farago addressed her love life days later in a YouTube video. "It's hard because I go out to dinner or I just start talking to someone casually, and there's photographers or it gets blown up," she said, adding that she was dating a person she had "just recently met."
Earlier last year, Farago also dated her Too Hot to Handle co-star Harry Jowsey. She announced their breakup in June. Jowsey later said that he was the one who initiated the split.
Then in July, Farago sparked romance rumors with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino after the two were spotted dining together in New York City. However, they never confirmed a romance.
Weeks later, Farago was photographed making out with Australian model Casey Boonstra while out in West Hollywood, Calif.
Later in August, Farago sparked romance rumors with also fellow reality star, Damian Powers from Love Is Blind, when they were photographed out together in West Hollywood. He later told E! News that the two have the same attorney and that she had met him for dinner, along with other friends.
"Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved," he said, "but remain friends."