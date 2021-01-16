Kaley Cuoco Feels "Gut Wrenching Pain" After the Death of Her Beloved Dog Norman

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her beloved dog Norman.

On Jan. 15, the Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share photos of her and her pit bull mix, along with an emotional caption.

"earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," she wrote. "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Friends expressed their condolences in the comments section.

Ashley Tisdale wrote, "I'm sending you so much love. I'm so sorry, it's the worst feeling In the world."

Kaley's Flight Attendant co-star Audrey Grace Marshall shared, "I'm so sorry Kaley. He was so beautiful. At least God will get to pet him now... Rest In Peace Norman."

Stassi Schroeder wrote "So so sorry. This is heartbreaking," while Nikki Reed said she is "sending you all my love."