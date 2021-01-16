Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kate Moss Celebrates Her 47th Birthday With a Sweet Tribute From Her Daughter Lila

"Wishing you the happiest birthday ever," Lila Grace shared in honor of her mom, Kate Moss' birthday. "I love you so much."

Kate Moss is feeling the love.

The legendary supermodel is celebrating her 47th birthday with a special tribute from her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 16, Kate's mini-me posted a sweet (and rare) throwback photo, which captured the proud mom smiling from ear-to-ear at her baby girl. Lila also showed off her million-dollar smile!

In the snapshot, Kate looked effortlessly chic as she donned a flowy white dress and dainty jewelry pieces. Her little one dressed just as adorably and rocked a fun floral-printed outfit.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday ever," Lila captioned the black-and-white picture. "I love you so much." 

There's no denying the fashion icon is notoriously private about her personal life, so it's unclear how she plans to celebrate her big day. However, if her daughter's delightful tribute is any indication, it appears Kate's birthday is off to a memorable start.

While we may not get a sneak peek of Kate's festivities that doesn't mean you can't relive her most fabulous style moments. Scroll through our gallery below and get lost in the fashion.

Beretta/Sims/startraksphoto.com
Heartfelt Tribute

The British beauty pays tribute to the late, great David Bowie upon news of his passing.

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
That's a Wrap

A T-shirt and jeans go from drab to fab under a leopard-print coat.

Wakeham/Splash News
Print Mixer

Fringe, plaid and leopard print—all in a day's outfit for Kate, who proves it's never the wrong time to wear your favorite coat.

Xposure/AKM-GSI
LBD FTW

Kate is sleek in black for a night out at London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Pitch Perfect

Kate recycles another favorite, the three-quarter-sleeve black fur, for a screening in London.

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Using Her Platform(s)

A fur coat equals instant glam, here on her 41st birthday in London.

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
To a T-Strap

When in doubt (as if she ever doubts), then all black minus a pop of color from the shoes is the answer.

Hewitt/Splash News
Starbucks Chic

Kate's leather coat adds an effortlessly cool touch to a holiday-time coffee run.

Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic
Stripes for Days

A little black dress is prohibited from being boring under a fun, monochromatic coat.

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Camo Cutie

Pretty sure Kate was wearing now-ubiquitous camouflage before everyone else... But who really knows, since she was in camouflage!

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Soft & Edgy

Shredded jeans, studded boots and statement jewelry get a cuddly hug from her pastel-blue fur topper.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Why Yes, I Am Famous, Thank You

Sitting pretty in her spot-on lob days.

Danny Martindale/Getty Images
Front-Row Worthy

Pretty sure that's a plain white undershirt under that presumably incredibly expensive embroidered jacket and casual-yet-perfect hat.

Most Wanted/Flynet
Gone Dotty

An adorable polka-dot print is unbelievably cool on Kate.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage.com
Slouched Just So

A primer on how to look like you just don't give a damn but slay anyway.

www.splashnews.com
Golden Girl

She actually does kinda look like she just threw this on—but all we're thinking is that we need more items like this to just throw on!

Cavan Pawson/Solo/ZUMA Press
Bombshells Away!

A quilted leather bomber jacket from which all dreams are made of at Burberry's 150th anniversary soiree in 2006.

MJ Kim/Getty Images
Festival Winner

Kate shows off her stems at Glastonbury in 2005, at least five years before festival-chic was even a thing.

WireImage
Jumping Without a Net

We're not even sure what's going on with this 2002 night-out look, but it looks as though she's about to go parachuting, in a good way.

Getty Images
Summer Girl

In a sea of black, Kate looks ready to sail away from New York Fashion Week—aboard a yacht of course—at a moment's notice.

