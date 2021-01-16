How Maya Angelou Inspired a Barbie Doll in Her Honor

Dr. Maya Angelou just received a huge honor from Mattel's most famous doll…Barbie!

The I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings memoirist, civil rights activist and poet died in 2014 at age 86, but the toy maker has found a special way to share her legacy with younger generations. As part of the company's Inspiring Women series, a Barbie doll will be created in Dr. Angelou's likeness.

A statement to the press from Mattel reads, "[Mattel] knows children's early childhood experiences shape what they imagine to be possible, so it's important that all girls not only see themselves reflected in product and content, but to also see role models who've come before them."

According to the official description from Barbie, the doll "holds a miniature replica of her prolific autobiography, while wearing a head wrap and floor-length dress with floral print." Accessories include a "golden ring, bracelet, watch, and earrings."

Guy Johnson, Dr. Angelou's son, expressed his excitement over the sweet homage to his mom, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest possible civilian honor in the United States.