Why Maluma Says It's "Very Hard" for Him to Make Friends in the Music Industry

It's not easy being a pretty boy, dirty boy!
Maluma's 2021 is already one for the books because he just made history as the first male to grace the cover of Elle magazine. "Let's keep dreaming and achieving," the Papi Juancho singer celebrated his achievement on Instagram on Jan. 15.
In his groundbreaking feature, the 26-year-old star opened up about his career, personal life and everything in-between. For example: Despite being a global superstar, Maluma discussed just how "hard" it is for him to connect with others in the music industry.
"I don't really like having new friends," he candidly shared, "I try to make friends in the industry, but it is very hard. Sometimes I feel like they want to be my friends, but once I show them my back, they stab me."
"I prefer staying safe with my friends, where I always feel comfortable," he added, "When I didn't have any money, they were there for me, inviting me to their house for lunch. They're the ones who were laughing at me, and now they are enjoying my success. That's life—just being grateful for everything that has happened."
While Maluma didn't explicitly name anyone in the industry, Anuel AA appeared to diss him in Bryant Myers' "Gang-Ga" remix in 2019. In the song, Anuel rapped, "Nunca flow Maluma / Siempre real G," in which Anuel essentially meant he had a "real flow."
The Puerto Rican artist added more fuel to the fire by writing on Instagram, "Flow Maluma = Pa las baby." Around that time, Bad Bunny also tweeted Anuel's verse.
Maluma later addressed the lyrics during an interview with Molusco, saying, "No me importa, la verdad. No me importa," which translates to "I don't care, in all honesty. I don't care."
He joked for Anuel and Bad Bunny to call him, adding, "I don't know why they did it. I'm still confused."
Speaking to Elle, Maluma admitted that it's also challenging for him to relate to certain celebrities. As he put it, "I feel like the artists right now, the modern artists, are losing their spirituality, and that's kind of sad.
"I don't feel like they pray or meditate, and that's why I feel connected with artists like Madonna, Shakira, and Jennifer [Lopez]. Sometimes people tell me that I'm an old soul because of that, but at the end of the day, you can be the biggest star in the world, but if you are not spiritual, you are empty inside."
When it comes to meeting new people, he explained it's "an energy thing" for him.
"With Ricky Martin," he went on, "you just feel his aura is so blue, so clear. But then you go to a music session in Miami with these guys my age, and they're talking about material things, and I'm like, 'Okay, it's nice to have a Lamborghini, it's nice to have a big Rolex, it's nice to have a huge house, but when are you going to have a big soul?'"
From starring in an upcoming movie with J.Lo to making magazine history, it looks like Maluma is doing just fine as a lone wolf.