Queen Elizabeth's Grandnephew Arthur Chatto Is the Royal Heartthrob We Need Right Now

With Prince Harry and Prince William off the market, we've been on the lookout for another royal hunk to lust after.

After reviewing several worthy candidates, we think we've found our man: Queen Elizabeth's grandnephew Arthur Chatto. Age: 21. Zodiac sign: Aquarius. Profession: Athlete. World Records: Two. Check, check, check, check!!

The Internet is already obsessed with the personal trainer and his oh-so-inspiring workout videos, if you know what we mean.

His grandmother is none other than Princess Margaret, Elizabeth's sister, who we all know as Helena Bonham Carter on The Crown. Arthur's parents are Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, making him 26th in line to the British throne. Basically, that means he has the family connections without the likelihood of actual responsibility, ya feel?

Arthur's Instagram bio lists his World Record titles as the youngest team and youngest person to row around Great Britain.

And, like the good samaritan he is, Arthur and his rowing group Exe Endurow have been trying to fundraise 150,000 pounds in support of the British Red Cross as the frontline workers fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They're also raising money for Just One Ocean to remove plastic from the waters around the U.K. Charming, right?