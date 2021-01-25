Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Just How Serious Things Are With Boyfriend Zach Davis

Love is in the air this season on Teen Mom OG.

As Cheyenne Floyd prepares to welcome her second child into the world, the MTV reality star has a special man by her side. Yes, we're talking about boyfriend Zach Davis.

"He slid into those DMs," Cheyenne exclusively shared with E! News. "That's how all of this started. We reconnected and it was a slow reconnection, a lot of talking over food. That was the way to my heart again. We always seemed to click whenever we get back together and this time, we made a promise to ourselves to make it work."

Back in October 2018, Zach briefly appeared on the MTV reality show. This season, however, fans will be able to watch more of the man who is making both Cheyenne and her daughter, Ryder, so happy.

"He just jumped in and she was like, ‘Let's play!'" Cheyenne recalled. "She liked him from the beginning. It's definitely become full circle just because Zach and I dated when I was pregnant with Ryder. Ryder is going to be four this year and now we're expecting a baby. It's definitely an overwhelming feeling sometimes."