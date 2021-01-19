Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Cheryl Hines & Kyra Kennedy Are Really Struggling on Celeb Game Face

By Allison Crist Jan 19, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Cheryl Hines Plays Movie-Themed Chubby Bunny

Pushing it to the limit! 

Celebrity Game Face has seen its fair share of player injuries—from Justin Long twerking so hard he nearly threw his back out to Sarah Hyland getting some serious spaghetti-induced stomach pains—but will host and executive producer Kevin Hart bear witness to yet another on tonight's all-new episode?

Judging by this exclusive sneak peek, maybe so

In the clip, "Mouthing Off" is back, and for contestants Cheryl Hines and Kyra Kennedy, the name of the game is scary movies. Kyra is tasked with saying a list of five scary films that Kevin sent in a sealed envelope, and all Cheryl has to do is repeat the names back in under 60 seconds. 

The twist? Kyra's mouth will be full of donut holes. 

Lucky for her and Cheryl, she has a plan. Before the game kicks off, Kyra begins to carefully load the donut holes into her mouth. Before long, Kevin realizes what she's doing—"strategically" placing the donuts—but technically, she's not breaking any rules, so the competition goes off without a hitch.

Cheryl immediately gets the first answer right, but a whopping 30 seconds go by when she can't figure out the second and ultimately chooses to pass. From there, the duo gets two more points, but since every correct answer requires the addition of another donut, Kyra is seriously struggling.

Unable to speak at this point, the round ends and Kyra rushes off to spit out all of the donuts as her fellow contestants—Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton and Thomas and Jenny Lennon—try to decide if they should laugh or feign concern. 

Thomas chooses the latter. "I hope she's okay," he says seriously. 

Then there's Kevin: "Kyra is gonna die!"

Cheryl, however, isn't worried. Watch all of the chaos for yourself in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's Celebrity Game Face.

Watch the Celebrity Game Face premiere Sunday, 6 December at 10 p.m., in the UK only on E!

