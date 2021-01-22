Why Jana Kramer Won't Reveal Her "Flings and Flirts" From Dancing With the Stars Era

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Jana Kramer may be an open book, but some things are better left unsaid.
Last fall, the Whine Down podcast host and her husband Mike Caussin became New York Times best-selling authors thanks to their candid memoir, The Good Fight. In the book, both Jana and Mike explored the high and low moments of their marriage, including their brief separation in 2016.
When trying to figure out her future with Mike, Jana admitted to having some "flings and flirts" during her time on Dancing With the Stars, noting she knew it was wrong, but that she "just didn't want to be the bad guy."
While some fans were left wondering who Jana connected with, the former One Tree Hill star exclusively explained to E! News why her lips are sealed. "There's other people involved," Jana shared. "Some people don't want to be as open and it would be wrong of me to name names when I don't think that's fair. Just because I'm open doesn't mean that I have to pull other people out into the openness."
"Some people live dark lives. Some people want to be more secretive and they want to be able to have a fling and nobody cares," the country singer continued. "That's not what we wanted the book to be about. Like, ‘Oh, who did I have a date with?' or whatever. I just feel like it wouldn't have been fair."
From Jana's perspective, the flings "ended up hurting me worse" because she never wanted to be in a situation where she was separated from her husband.
"In a dream world, nothing would have happened in our marriage and everything would have been fine and Mike would have been the one and only," she shared. "But sometimes the fairytale story has different chapters." Jana and Mike ultimately reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.
Throughout its many seasons, Dancing With the Stars has been able to create many couples. Most recently, former contestant Chrishell Stause started dating professional dancer Keo Motsepe. If you ask Jana, she's not surprised so many strong bonds are formed on and off the dance floor.
"When you're close with people on that show, of course you're going to form relationships because you spend so much time with them," she explained. "It totally makes sense…It's why co-stars always fall in love with each other. It's because you're so close."
Today, Jana remains madly in love with her husband as they continue to receive supportive messages from readers who improved their marriages and communication skills thanks to The Good Fight.
She's also looking forward to the future, which includes the launch of her One Brick Wines. The mother of two teamed up with a winemaker at Myka Cellars to create a red blend and chardonnay, available starting Friday, Jan. 22.
"Anybody who follows me on social media knows that I love wine," Jana explained. "Knowing that the quality of wine is there at a great price makes me happy."