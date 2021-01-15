Lauren Burnham Sounds Off on Arie Luyendyk Jr. Breakup Claims

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

Bachelor Nation can rest assured that Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s marriage is thriving.

Lauren put any breakup rumors to rest on Friday, Jan. 15 when she took to Instagram with a screenshot of an apparent email sent to her team by TMZ. The outlet's request for comment read in part, "We are hearing her and Arie have separated. Hoping that's not true! But wanted to reach out for a statement just in case."

Lauren's response? "i meannnnn if you count the 3 hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend," Lauren captioned the picture, "yeah we've 'separated.'"

It's unclear what could've sparked the split speculation, especially since their relationship appears rosier than ever. In fact, the pair celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last week.

In an Instagram post dedicated to his wife, Arie gushed over the life he and Lauren have made for themselves. "I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it, I can't wait for what this next year holds for us," he reflected. "I'm so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together."