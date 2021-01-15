Chris Harrison Tells Bachelor Nation Fan to “Suck It” While Defending Ashley Iaconetti

Watch : What Are "Bachelor" Star Matt James' Deal Breakers & Rose Takers?

Chris Harrison will not stand for any hate that comes Ashley Iaconnetti's way.

On Jan. 15, The Bachelor franchise host posted a photo to Instagram of him with Ashley and this year's current lead Matt James on the ABC reality series. Ashley is slated to appear on the Jan. 18 episode of the show to help guide Matt in his quest for love.

Ashley, who competed for Chris Soules' heart on season 15 of The Bachelor and later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, is a fan favorite and also hosts the Almost Famous podcast alongside Ben Higgins.

Despite her place in Bachelor Nation, however, one fan decided to snark about why she joined this season as a special guest, writing, "Poor thing so desperately needs to stay relevant, her podcast is obviously not enough."

Ashley, who is married to Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon, clapped back, "yeah I begged the producers to have me on!! They didn't invite me or anything."