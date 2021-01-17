Don't Miss Out on Ulta's Love Your Skin Event: Take 50% Off It Cosmetics, CosRx & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help you achieve the glowing skin of your dreams, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from It Cosmetics, CosRx and Maëlys Cosmetics!
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser Gentle Face Wash
This cleanser features powerhouse ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides. Not only will it remove makeup, this It Cosmetics cleanser will deliver nourishment and increased hydration to skin.
Maelys Cosmetics B-Flat Belly Firming Cream
In addition to reducing cellulite and stretch marks, this powerful cream includes Arabica coffee extract to speed up fat-burning processes.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
With 96% snail mucin, this essence will help repair skin barriers, provide ultimate hydration and combat dullness.
Still in the mood to save big? Check out the Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2021!