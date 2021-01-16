Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale: Enjoy 50% Off First Aid Beauty, Crepe Erase & More

With incredible deals on cleansers, eye treatments and moisturizers, you can craft the perfect skincare routine while saving big on beloved brands!

By Emily Spain Jan 16, 2021 12:00 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Affordable Finds
E-Comm: Skincare Stock ImageiStock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help you achieve the glowing skin of your dreams, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Crepe Erase, Pür, First Aid Beauty and Dermalogica!

Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.

read
This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

Ultra Repair Cream Minis Original & Pink Grapefruit Infusion

This mini cream duo includes eczema-fighting ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and ceramide 3 for long-lasting hydration.

$24
$12
Ulta

PÜR Submerge Overnight Detox Anti-Pollution Moisturizer

For a healthier-looking complexion, this overnight moisturizer will help diminish the look of fine lines and provide skin with extra hydration.

$34
$17
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Says She Wants to Be Called “Anything” But Her Own Name

2

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares First Photo With Fiancé

3
Exclusive

How Julia Stiles Feels About a Save the Last Dance Reunion

Dermalogica Active Moist

With a prebiotic moisture complex, this moisturizer will help with excess oil, dryness and dullness. And it won't leave you feeling greasy!

$66
$33
Ulta

Crepe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment

Apply daily to your face and neck, and benefit from 9 super hydrators that will help to visibly plump and soothe tired-looking skin

$54
$27
Ulta

PÜR Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray

Take this spray with you on the go so your skin will remain hydrated, energized and glowing with a hint of shimmer.

$24
$12
Ulta

PÜR Hazy Daze CBD Soothing Eye Cream

Pür's plant-powered, CBD-infused eye cream will wake up tired eyes thanks to a blend of green tea, mushroom and sunflower seed extract.

$39
$19
Ulta

For more steals and deals, check out the Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2021!

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Says She Wants to Be Called “Anything” But Her Own Name

2

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares First Photo With Fiancé

3
Exclusive

How Julia Stiles Feels About a Save the Last Dance Reunion

4

Prince Harry’s Friend Says He’s “Heartbroken” Over Royal Estrangement

5

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West’s Birthday With New Family Pics