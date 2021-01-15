Zac Hanson and Wife Kate Expecting Baby No. 5

Zac Hanson is about to be a father of five!
The "MMMBop" musician and his wife Kate are expecting their fifth child, a baby boy, People reported on Jan. 15.
Zac told the outlet, "We're so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! Here's to fresh starts and new beginnings."
The couple, who married in 2006, also share children Mary Lucille Diana, 4, George Abraham Walker, 7, Junia Rosa Ruth, 10, and John Ira Shepherd, 12.
Zac, the youngest member of the '90s band Hanson, proved his love for Kate is still going strong when he wished her a happy birthday in November.
The 35-year-old drummer wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world," adding that she's "just as beautiful as the day we met 20 years ago." These days, Kate proudly calls herself a reader, introvert and book club president.
Over the summer, the Hanson brothers faced backlash when they didn't initially acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement. Following fan outcry, the band released a statement on June 5.
The Instagram post read, "This last week has rocked us to the core as we grapple with the tragic death of George Floyd, and the violence sweeping our country. We have stood in disbelief at the sound of hateful slurs and the sight of painful conflict, while finding solace in the peaceful marches and the heartfelt expressions of empathy and compassion."
Zac and his brothers, 40-year-old Isaac and 37-year-old Taylor, said they believe officers should be held "to the highest code of conduct," and they were inspired by "the courageous actions" of people challenging "the status quo."
The statement continued, "We denounce all forms of racism and any actions which prevent us from achieving our highest ideals, that all are created equal. As artists, we have always believed that our primary role is to make a better world through the messages in our music - light, love, hope, and respect for all people."
In November 2020, the Grammy nominees were interviewed on E!'s Daily Pop to reflect on their year.
Isaac said, "There's no way we can properly clarify how appreciative we are over these 20 years of [our fans] because life—there's a lot of ups and downs." He added, "2020 is a great example of that. There's a lot of curveballs thrown at you throughout your life, and music has the power to heal hearts and bring people together."
The next month, Taylor and his wife Natalie celebrated some good news when they welcomed their seventh child, a baby girl named Maybellene, into the world.
On top of everything, Hanson released its newest album Perennial last year.