See Hugh Grant's Surprising Response to a Possible Love Actually 2 Movie

Is Hugh Grant interested in a Love Actually 2?

First​, the star would have to remember what the original movie was even about. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the Bridget Jones's Diary actor admitted he couldn't recall the plot of the movie​, let alone share if he's interested in a sequel.

"I don't know," he confessed. "I've never thought about that. I can't even remember what happens in the film."

The Golden Globe winner added with a laugh, "It's so long since I've seen it. You'd have to remind me. How do I end up?"

Well, no spoilers, but there is a swoon-worthy impromptu dance sequence from Hugh to The Pointer Sisters' song "Jump (For My Love)" in the corridors of 10 Downing Street.

And while thousands of rom-com lovers gushed at the scene and consider it a classic holiday scene, it's actually Hugh's least favorite scene of the beloved film.