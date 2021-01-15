See Hugh Grant's Surprising Response to a Possible Love Actually 2 Movie

Is Hugh Grant interested in a Love Actually 2?
First, the star would have to remember what the original movie was even about. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the Bridget Jones's Diary actor admitted he couldn't recall the plot of the movie, let alone share if he's interested in a sequel.
"I don't know," he confessed. "I've never thought about that. I can't even remember what happens in the film."
The Golden Globe winner added with a laugh, "It's so long since I've seen it. You'd have to remind me. How do I end up?"
Well, no spoilers, but there is a swoon-worthy impromptu dance sequence from Hugh to The Pointer Sisters' song "Jump (For My Love)" in the corridors of 10 Downing Street.
And while thousands of rom-com lovers gushed at the scene and consider it a classic holiday scene, it's actually Hugh's least favorite scene of the beloved film.
In BBC's 2020 feature Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen, the 60-year-old actor recalled learning about the dance scene and thinking, "'That's going to be excruciating. And it has to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.'"
Hugh also remembered trying to get out of the scene leading up to the day of shooting.
"I certainly dreaded filming it and [writer-director] Richard [Curtis] kept saying as the weeks went by—he said, ‘Don't you think we better rehearse the dancing scene?'" he shared "And I said, ‘Well, yeah, yeah, I gotta learn some lines. You know, my ankle hurts today.' So, it was never rehearsed."
He further explained, "And then on the day—I mean, imagine, you know, you're a grumpy 40-year-old Englishman. It's 7 o'clock in the morning. You're stone-cold sober and it's, ‘OK, Hugh, if you'd like to freak out now…' It was absolute hell."
The Brit has since moved on to darker roles, most recently acting opposite Nicole Kidman in HBO's The Undoing.