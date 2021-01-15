Kristin Cavallari Has the Best Response to Critics of Her Parenting

Kristin Cavallari has a word for her critics.
During a virtual interview on Good Morning America the Very Cavallari star addressed the recent remarks surrounding her parenting skills.
"To be honest, I don't read comments on Instagram so I don't catch wind of those comments unless my best friend Justin [Anderson] decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is," the Laguna Beach alum explained on the Jan. 14 episode. "But, you know, I gotta tell you. My oldest son is eight and a half and the second I became a mom, people would always love to criticize my decisions. It's the one area in my life that I'm so confident in."
The cookbook author continued, "I know what a good mom I am. I know that I'm doing the best for me and my family and so it's really just noise to be honest. I don't let any that stuff really affect me."
The 34-year-old mom shares her three kids, Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and Saylor James, 5, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.
As fans may recall, Kristin's pal and celeb hairstylist Justin recently came to her defense after an Instagram user accused Kristin of not being around her children since her divorce.
"You do realize that divorced parents have set up schedules with their kids right?" Justin clapped back. "as kristin's real life friend i can assure you that her kids are her biggest priority and when it's her turn with them they have her undivided attention and she's the best mom i've ever been around."
His response continued, "This is a trash comment and you should feel like a garbage can writing something like this to such a dedicated mom like kristin. no need to respond at all, but you should absolutely take a moment to reflect on where your stupidity comes from."