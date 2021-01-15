Christopher Meloni Teases Law & Order: SVU Return With New Mariska Hargitay Pic

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

The reunion we've all been waiting for!

On Friday, Jan. 15, Christopher Meloni teased his highly-anticipated return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The 59-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of himself and former on-screen partner Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson.

Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler between 1999 and 2011, captioned the image, "We are a little bit closer."

Fans are certainly looking forward to Benson and Stabler's on-screen reunion. In fact, many have even sounded off in the photo's comments section.

One enthusiastic fan commented, "I HAVE BEEN WAITING TEN YEARS FOR THIS!!!!"

Same, pal. Same.

As E! readers may recall, Meloni's return to the long-running legal drama was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the season 22 premiere of Law & Order: SVU was meant to mark Stabler's return to the franchise in about a decade.

The Law & Order: SVU appearance was also supposed to introduce Meloni's new Dick Wolf show, Law & Order: Organized Crime.