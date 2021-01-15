Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her Adorable New Family Member

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

Reese Witherspoon's newest family member is majorly adorable!

On Jan. 15, the Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram to show off her family's new puppy, a black Labrador Retriever named Major.

In the caption of a cute photo of Major sitting in the grass, Reese wrote, "Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab"

Reese's newest addition comes months after the death of the family's beloved French bulldog Pepper, who died in October 2020 after a battle with cancer. Reese's lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, penned an emotional letter to Pepper on Instagram after her passing.

"Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," she shared at the time. "If you ever met Peps, you'd know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house."