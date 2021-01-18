Ice-T Jokes About Going From Robbing Banks to Playing a Cop for 22 Year on SVU

Watch : "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind

Twenty-two years and going strong.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of USA's Straight Up Steve Austin with special guest Ice-T. In the preview, the hip-hop star reflects on over two decades of playing NYPD sergeant Fin on NBC's hit drama Law & Order: SVU and how ironic the successful role is given his criminal past.

"Playing a police! How the f--k?!" Ice-T laughed in the video while chatting with Steve Austin. "I went on the show to do four episodes, man. Here it is, we're starting the 22nd season. I can't really explain it man."

"Is it still fun?" Steve asked.

"Yeah, it's fun because of the work environment," the actor replied. "Here's a funny story for you. So when I first got on the show I was with Richard Belzer. And I was there for about three months and they were like, 'Well, Ice, you're not bonding with the group.' Meaning I guess they didn't think I was gonna go out to lunch with them and all that. I was just saying my lines."