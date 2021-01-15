Katie Price Shares Decision to Place 18-Year-Old Son Harvey in Residential College

British reality star Katie Price has spoken out about her decision to place her firstborn son Harvey in a residential college.
In a new interview with The Sun, the 42-year-old mom of five and longtime TV personality candidly reflected on the life-changing decision for Harvey, 18, who is autistic and partially blind. "It's so upsetting to think I won't see him every day," Katie told the outlet, "but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."
Despite their physical separation, Katie is looking forward to the resources her son will have access to. "This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me," she shared with The Sun. Still, the distance will be difficult. "When he's three hours away it will break my heart," she said, "because I won't be able to get there as I've got to juggle him with my other kids."
"We have an incredible bond," Katie noted. "I don't know how Harvey will react or how he'll feel when I can't get to him. It's too painful to think about."
According to The Sun, Harvey went to residential school for five days a week in the beginning of 2020, but then had to return home in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Katie is hoping Harvey will be admitted to National Star, a college for students with disabilities in England, and will find out in March if he's been accepted.
In addition to making friend and learning life skills, Katie is also hopeful Harvey will be able to lose weight. "He will live there until he's 25 and have his own space to study and keep fit," she explained. "I need to get him the help he deserves because he will die if he doesn't exercise."
This month, the mother and son are set to be featured in an upcoming BBC One documentary to air Jan. 25. "I wanted to share what really goes on behind closed doors," she wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Harvey isn't a thing to poke fun at, he's my son, he overcomes mountains and obstacles everyday that other people take for granted - being a single parent of a disabled child is a badge of honour for me! I'am so proud of him, he has feelings, and so do I."