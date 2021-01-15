Watch Jessica Capshaw Reunite With the Grey's Anatomy Cast for a Good Cause

For Grey's Anatomy fans, this was some much-needed medicine for their pandemic blues.
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, spurring state-wide lockdowns, SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, have been streaming content on their "Stars in the House" YouTube channel in support of The Actors Fund. In the nine months since, they've host some epic reunions, including for Frasier, Glee, Scandal, and most recently, another Shonda Rhimes favorite—Grey's Anatomy.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, wiewers watched as the show's biggest stars, including Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), James Pickens (Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), popped up in their own virtual boxes to join the star-studded remote chat.
To both fans and castmates' delight, the reunion also featured one surprise special guest: Jessica Capshaw, who portrayed Dr. Arizona Robbins from season five through season 14 of the show.
"I feel like I'm freaking out right now as much as the fans are," Jake Borrelli, who started on the show in season 14, said. "I miss you so much, Jessica."
It's hard to believe it's already been nearly three years since Capshaw's exit was announced in March 2018. "For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her," she said in a statement at the time. "Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever."
"I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life," Capshaw continued, "and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster. With a heart full of love, Jessica."
While fans have since seen the star in Netflix's 2020 rom-com, Holidate, catch up with Capshaw in the Grey's Anatomy reunion above! The adorable moment she surprises her former co-stars is a must-see.