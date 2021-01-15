Lovers' Lane Murders Sets Out to Solve the Infamous Colonial Parkway Murders

The homicide cases at the center of Oxygen's new true-crime series, Lovers' Lane Murders, are like something out of a horror film—but are they connected?
That's what investigators and a former criminal prosecutor are trying to get to the bottom of in this exclusive sneak peek.
Here's what you need to know: Every year for four straight years, numerous young couples parked on a popular lovers' lane in Virginia, and were later found to be brutally murdered. Like clockwork, most of the couples—four in total—were killed within the same three-week timespan in the fall.
Now, 30 years have passed and no one has any idea who committed the crimes often referred to as the "Colonial Parkway Murders." There are theories, though.
As former prosecutor Loni Coombs explains in the preview clip, which you can watch below, "Law enforcement [and] journalists have come to the conclusion that all four were done by a serial killer."
"But to me, there's obvious differences," Loni continues. "There's no fingerprints in common. There's no DNA in common. There's no weapon in common. As a prosecutor, I couldn't put that in front of a jury."
This is where former FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell comes in. "As an investigator," she tells Loni, "I could not ignore the coincidences."
And therein lies the challenge: two equally plausible scenarios.
Lovers' Lane Murders will examine both, and it's all kicking off Thursday, Feb. 11 with a two-night special premiere.
In the inaugural episode, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and her girlfriend are murdered in the lovers' lane area that law enforcement would soon be forced to return to over and over again. However, for the time being, authorities were simply left to wonder if this was a hate crime or the birth of something even more ominous.
The following episode continues to examine the initial Colonial Parkway homicide, but the case is still unsolved when a new double murder takes place less than a year later.
And unfortunately, this is only the beginning.
Tune in to the two-night premiere of Lovers' Lane Murders on Thursday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 12, starting at 9 p.m., only on Oxygen.
