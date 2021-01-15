This Detective's Granddaughters Are Dedicated to Solving the JonBenét Ramsey Case

Watch : "20/20" Exclusive: Keeping the JonBenet Ramsey Case Alive

Two granddaughters of the longtime detective in the JonBenét Ramsey case are keeping his legacy alive and doing what they can to honor the slain girl's memory as well.

Twenty-four years after the beauty queen was killed in her Boulder, Colo. home at the age of 6, ABC's 20/20 is devoting its Friday, Jan. 15 episode to the ongoing investigation of the still-unsolved crime. Specifically, the episode will focus on Lexi Marra and Jessa Van Der Woerd, whose grandfather Lou Smit had dedicated his life to proving the Ramsey family's innocence until his 2010 death after battling colon cancer.

"They know a lot about the case, my two girls," Lou's son-in-law Kent Marra shares in a 20/20 preview clip that is exclusive to E! News. "They loved their grandfather."

In the above footage from the episode, Lexi and Jessa can be seen working on their podcast, The Victim's Shoes, which focuses on JonBenét's Dec. 25, 1996 murder and the endless speculation and theories. In addition, a new documentary called JonBenét Ramsey: What Really Happened? is currently streaming on Discovery+ and includes previously unreleased audio from Lou.