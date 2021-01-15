Bridgerton Style Guide: Everything You Need to Rock the Latest Regencycore Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In addition to becoming one of the most talked-about Netflix shows, Bridgerton has inspired the latest fashion trend: Regencycore style! Think puff sleeves, flowy dresses, lace detailing, floral prints and decorative headbands. Oh, and lots of corsets because the 1800s introduced the concept of looking snatched!
From lace gloves and pearl headbands to silk dresses and bustier tops, we've scoured the internet to help you find everything you need to embody your inner Bridgerton or Featherington sister. And while we might not have an occasion that warrants an ornate organza dress during quarantine, the regencycore fashion trend offers a dose of escapism that we could all enjoy. Who says you can't put on a flowing dress to wear during a Zoom meeting? We think Lady Whistledown would approve.
See below for our entire guide to Bridgerton fashion that you can wear in real life!
Lulu's Fallen For You Satin High/Low Dress
Bold-hued satin dresses are a must if you want to look like the belle of the ball! With a tie waist, this dress is super flattering.
Bianca Bow Headband
Headpieces and bows were a staple on the show! Although feather crowns aren't as practical for everyday wear but we would totally rock this bow headband on the daily.
Luxe Cage Sphere Clutch Bag with Embellishment
With a spherical cage design, this bag will serve as the perfect accessory to bring with you to your next ball or fancy event.
True Violet Corset Bustier Top
While steel boned corsets aren't our cup of tea, this bustier top will allow you to look snatched and breathe.
Organza Shirred Mini Dress with Puff Sleeve in Floral Print
While we can shop at Modiste like the ladies in the show, we think Madame Delacroix would make something similar to this organza dress.
Longingly Lace Gloves
To be honest, bringing back the glove trend in 2021 doesn't sound crazy. These chic lace gloves will certainly elevate any outfit!
Vero Moda Gemma Peplum Top
Puffed sleeves and a peplum waist? Count us in! If dresses aren't your thing, this top is a great way to rock regencycore style!
Mini Iona Dress
This babydoll dress is perfect to throw on after a day of being courted by eligible princes and dukes.
8 Other Reasons Hackney Imitation Pearl Headband
While ornate crowns aren't as practical for everyday wear, this pearl headband will help you embody your inner Queen Charlotte.
Happy Feelings Midi Dress
We could totally see Daphne Bridgerton wearing this flowy dress to lounge around her estate with the duke.
Supernova Necklace
While we couldn't track down the exact diamond necklace Prince Friedrich gifted Daphne, this gorgeous necklace is close and is probably far less expensive.
LoveShackFancy X Beach Riot Jenna Sweatshirt
This whimsical, vintage-inspired print sweatshirt is perfect for wearing post-workout or to keep cozy at home.
Zip Back Puff Sleeve Floral Jacquard Top
Whether you want to make a fashion statement during a Zoom meeting or wear it on a date, this corset top will make you look snatched and quite regent.
Choker Necklace in Graduating Pearls
We swooned over all the jewelry worn in Bridgerton especially the dainty chokers. This one is only $10 yet it will make you look like a Bridgerton sister.
