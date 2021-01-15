Bridgerton Style Guide: Everything You Need to Rock the Latest Regencycore Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In addition to becoming one of the most talked-about Netflix shows, Bridgerton has inspired the latest fashion trend: Regencycore style! Think puff sleeves, flowy dresses, lace detailing, floral prints and decorative headbands. Oh, and lots of corsets because the 1800s introduced the concept of looking snatched!

From lace gloves and pearl headbands to silk dresses and bustier tops, we've scoured the internet to help you find everything you need to embody your inner Bridgerton or Featherington sister. And while we might not have an occasion that warrants an ornate organza dress during quarantine, the regencycore fashion trend offers a dose of escapism that we could all enjoy. Who says you can't put on a flowing dress to wear during a Zoom meeting? We think Lady Whistledown would approve.

See below for our entire guide to Bridgerton fashion that you can wear in real life!