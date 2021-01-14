Fred Rogers' Wife Joanne Rogers Dead at 92

Watch : Tom Hanks Hopes Mr. Rogers Will Be a Reprieve From Cynicism

Fred Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers, has passed away at the age of 92.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, Fred Rogers Productions released a statement announcing Joanne's death.

"The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions," it read. "Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization."

The statement concluded, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."

Though Joanne is more commonly recognized as the wife of Mister Rogers, she was a famous figure in her own right, releasing two classical piano music albums. In November 2019, her and Fred's son Jim told The New York Times, "She was always able to be Joanne Rogers as opposed to Mrs. Fred Rogers... She has always been her own person."