Sarah Paulson's Birthday Message to Holland Taylor Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Watch : Sarah Paulson Feels "Terrified" Over "Ratched" Release

Sarah Paulson just wrote the sweetest love note to her girlfriend Holland Taylor in honor of the Legally Blonde star's 78th birthday.

On her Instagram on Jan. 14, the Ratched actress shared a black and white photo of Holland, along with a gushing caption.

"All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul," the American Horror Story star wrote. "You are, quite simply- everything to me. Here's looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always."

She also directed some playful sass Holland's way, who evidently isn't keen on Sarah sharing snapshots of her on social media.

"If you don't like this picture, you are an idiot, so don't get mad when you see it," she continued. "I even made it black and white since you prefer it. So shhhhhh. It's a perfect picture of a perfect person."

She concluded the post with a simple "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING."

Stars also wished Holland a very happy birthday in the comments section.