Sarah Paulson's Birthday Message to Holland Taylor Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Sarah Paulson just wrote the sweetest love note to her girlfriend Holland Taylor in honor of the Legally Blonde star's 78th birthday.
On her Instagram on Jan. 14, the Ratched actress shared a black and white photo of Holland, along with a gushing caption.
"All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul," the American Horror Story star wrote. "You are, quite simply- everything to me. Here's looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always."
She also directed some playful sass Holland's way, who evidently isn't keen on Sarah sharing snapshots of her on social media.
"If you don't like this picture, you are an idiot, so don't get mad when you see it," she continued. "I even made it black and white since you prefer it. So shhhhhh. It's a perfect picture of a perfect person."
She concluded the post with a simple "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING."
Stars also wished Holland a very happy birthday in the comments section.
Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson wrote, "Love a black and white photo! Soulful and beautiful!! Happy Birthday."
Leslie Jordan added, "You two. You two. You give me hope. Happy Birthday, Holland."
Dylan McDermott, who appeared alongside Holland in Hollywood and Sarah in American Horror Story, added, "Happy Birthday!!!"
It's no surprise that Sarah, who confirmed she was dating The Practice alum in 2016, would pen such a sweet message to her girlfriend on her birthday. While the two tend to keep their relationship private, the Emmy winner isn't shy about sharing just how much she adores Holland.
In a 2018 interview with Modern Luxury, she said that Holland was "the most spectacular person on the planet."
And, in 2019 for Holland's birthday, Sarah posted a picture of otters holding hands (did you know otters hold hands while they sleep so they don't float away from one another?!?) to Twitter along with the caption, "This was the most authentic picture of us on the internet. Happy Birthday @HollandTaylor. I love you wildly and forever."
Whether or not Holland appreciates the picture Sarah posted for her birthday, surely she will appreciate the sweet words.