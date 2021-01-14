Watch Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Give Off Cozy Friendship Vibes in Firefly Lane Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

If you're in the mood to just hang out on rooftops with your BFF and forget about the rest of the world for a while, Firefly Lane might be the show for you.

Netflix just released a new extended trailer for the upcoming drama and it might just be the cozy balm we all need to soothe us during this hellish time. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke cuddling under the stars and laughing about boys with no pandemic or political turmoil in sight? Yes. Thank you. We'll take three.

The series, which is based on a book by Kristin Hannah, follows longtime best friends Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) through what Netflix calls "the greatest love story of all."

According to the streaming site, "When unlikely duo Tully and Kate meet at at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life—forever inseparable best friends."