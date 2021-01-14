Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Watch Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Give Off Cozy Friendship Vibes in Firefly Lane Trailer

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star as two longtime friends in Firefly Lane, arriving on Netflix on Feb. 3.

By Lauren Piester Jan 14, 2021 8:31 PMTags
TVKatherine HeiglSarah ChalkeCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
If you're in the mood to just hang out on rooftops with your BFF and forget about the rest of the world for a while, Firefly Lane might be the show for you. 

Netflix just released a new extended trailer for the upcoming drama and it might just be the cozy balm we all need to soothe us during this hellish time. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke cuddling under the stars and laughing about boys with no pandemic or political turmoil in sight? Yes. Thank you. We'll take three. 

The series, which is based on a book by Kristin Hannah, follows longtime best friends Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) through what Netflix calls "the greatest love story of all." 

According to the streaming site, "When unlikely duo Tully and Kate meet at at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life—forever inseparable best friends." 

"Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs—triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship," the official description continues. "One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood—but through the decades, their bond remains—until it faces the ultimate test." 

Watch the trailer below!

We'll all have to wait to find out what that "ultimate test" is (unless we want to read the book), as Firefly Lane comes out Feb. 3 on Netflix.

