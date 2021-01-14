Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead at 36

Emily Mitchell's family has found some closure following her sudden passing at age 36.

Two weeks after the pregnant influencer—she founded the popular Instagram account and blog The Hidden Way—became unresponsive during breakfast, her cause of death has been revealed.

"A few days ago we learned from the state Medical Examiners Office that the official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism," her husband Joseph Mitchell wrote on the family's GoFundMe reads. "Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time; the Lord was calling her home."

The family also thanked people for their support during this difficult time. "The children and I are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of the sudden passing on of our beloved Emily and baby Joey," the page reads. "Words can't describe how meaningful your words, gestures, expressions, and encouragement have been to us."