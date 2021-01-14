Kate Hudson Reflects on "Challenging" Family Relationships: "Estrangement Is Real"

If you ask Kate Hudson, family is everything.
It's no secret that the actress has an incredible bond with her inner circle including mom Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson. In fact, Kate and Oliver recently made headlines after discussing family dynamics—and their estranged father Bill Hudson—on the Jan. 8 episode of their Sibling Revelry podcast.
"We're sitting here like we have the best family, like we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings," the Almost Famous star explained to her older brother. "So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."
While Kate has yet to talk to her biological father's children since the podcast aired, she opened up about her mindset during an appearance on Today.
"I didn't realize that was going to get that much pickup, but I was talking about that with Oliver," she shared with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Thursday, Jan. 14. "We talk about how close we all are, and then it kind of hit me, like, we don't talk to our other siblings, we should probably give them a call."
Kate and Oliver are the children of Goldie and Bill. The sibling duo, however, was ultimately raised by Goldie and her longtime partner Kurt Russell. After opening up about her situation, Kate was surprised to learn just how many people can understand and relate.
"Family relationships are challenging, and I think one of the things I've loved about doing this podcast with Oliver is realizing that everybody in every situation…no matter where you come from or what situation it is, it's so relatable and family is everything and it informs everything that we are and the hope is that you can connect," she shared. "But I also love that we also talk about how sometimes, you know, estrangement is real, the family complexity is real and it's okay if you create your own family, that blood doesn't always have to be thicker than water, but if you could make the blood connect, then that's a great thing but it doesn't have to be everything."
While appearing on Today, Kate also detailed her New Year's goals. As she continues working on her interpersonal relationships, the 41-year-old actress remains dedicated to staying healthy. As a paid spokesperson for WW, Kate shared her secrets to staying fit.
"I love their program," she raved. "They're constantly innovating and they're just an amazing support system for anyone who is looking to stay healthy, stay on track, lose weight, whatever it is, and they really have formulated their program to be more holistic."
Kate continued, "We think that being healthy is really just about how we eat, but it's also how we sleep and it's how active we are, and sometimes we need—especially now—we need the community and we need the support and they've figured it out kind of seamlessly with their app. I love them."
Today With Hoda and Jenna airs weekday mornings at 10 a.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)