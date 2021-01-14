Will Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Girlfriend Kris Appear on RHOC? Hear Her Answer

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have just come to an end last night, but talk to any fan and they'll tell you that a lot has happened since filming wrapped—namely, Braunwyn Windham-Burke coming out as a lesbian and revealing she has a girlfriend named Kris.
The couple's relationship obviously didn't make the cut this time around, but does Braunwyn plan to introduce Kris to her castmates on RHOC's next season? E! News' Daily Pop got the exclusive scoop.
"Yeah, I think she'll film with me," Braunwyn told co-host Justin Sylvester. "Not a lot—the women can be a kind of tough crowd— so I think I would like to keep it a little to myself."
The 43-year-old reality TV star clashed with said "tough crowd" a number of times this season, especially when it came to her sobriety. Of all the ladies, Braunwyn said Gina Kirschenheiter "has been the most supportive, hands down."
"I expected a lot more support from my cast, for sure," Braunwyn expressed. "Not just with the coming out but also with my sobriety. And it was hard. It was hard to be judged so harshly so often. I would have loved to have a little more consideration, a little more support. But, you know, that wasn't the case."
So far, she's had the opposite experience with her longtime husband Sean Burke. The two are still married, live together, remain "best friends," and even though she'd be "heartbroken" if Sean "ends up falling in love with someone else," Braunwyn would remain by his side, she said.
"We joke about the fact that it would be so much easier if [Sean] was gay," Braunwyn told Justin. "'Cause he's not. So, everyone that DMs him every day—he gets about 100 DMs—Shawn is straight! But of course, I would support him. I support my husband no matter what...We are family, and just like we support our children, we support each other."
The pair has seven children together—Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20—and when Braunwyn came out, "It wasn't hard at all with the older kids."
"Jacob and Rowan, they are sexually and gender fluid...They go to an art school and they are surrounded by very open-minded people in their own lives," she explained. "So for them, they were like, 'Okay. If you're happy, if dad's happy, that's all we care about."
And based on Braunwyn's giddy demeanor that took over whenever she talked about Kris, we'd have to guess she's pretty happy! After discussing what it means to be the first openly gay Real Housewife, Braunwyn revealed how she came to meet her girlfriend in the first place.
"It's actually a really funny story how we met," she expressed. "My best friend Noella set me up a fake Tinder profile. She knew I was too scared to do it myself. And she kind of pre-dated people that are my type because I have a very specific type."
"When she showed up, I was so nervous," Braunwyn continued, recalling their first in-person date. "Within two seconds, I was just, 'Hiiiiii!'"
The Real Housewives of Orange County two-part reunion begins Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up on past seasons, now streaming on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)