Will Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Girlfriend Kris Appear on RHOC? Hear Her Answer

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Which "Housewife" Was Most Supportive

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have just come to an end last night, but talk to any fan and they'll tell you that a lot has happened since filming wrapped—namely, Braunwyn Windham-Burke coming out as a lesbian and revealing she has a girlfriend named Kris.

The couple's relationship obviously didn't make the cut this time around, but does Braunwyn plan to introduce Kris to her castmates on RHOC's next season? E! News' Daily Pop got the exclusive scoop.

"Yeah, I think she'll film with me," Braunwyn told co-host Justin Sylvester. "Not a lot—the women can be a kind of tough crowd— so I think I would like to keep it a little to myself."

The 43-year-old reality TV star clashed with said "tough crowd" a number of times this season, especially when it came to her sobriety. Of all the ladies, Braunwyn said Gina Kirschenheiter "has been the most supportive, hands down."