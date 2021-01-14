Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez "Haven't Really Talked" About Wedding Plans

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Postpone Wedding

While Alex Rodriguez has Jennifer Lopez's love, a wedding may take much longer.

After years of dating, the baseball star got down on one knee in March 2019 and popped the big question to the triple threat. The following March, however, the world was locked down as the coronavirus pandemic was raging, unexpectedly bringing everyone's daily life to a standstill. While the historic pandemic has had a far graver impact on many lives, for Lopez, it has kept dream wedding plans as, well, a dream.

As E! News previously reported, she and Rodriguez had originally planned to tie the knot in Italy in 2020, but had since postponed their nuptials. In a new interview with Elle, which features the Hustlers star on the cover of its February 2021 issue, Lopez shared where those plans currently stand.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," she told Elle. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."