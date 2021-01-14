Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dead at 81 After Cancer Battle

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy has died at the age of 81.

According to a press release, the magician passed away in his Las Vegas home on Jan. 13 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. While funeral services are expected to be private, the release noted there will be plans for a public memorial at a later date.

The news comes eight months after Roy Horn, who made up half of their famous act, died from complications caused by COVID-19.

For years, Fischbacher and Horn entertained crowds in Las Vegas, performing with their big cats. But in 2003, a tiger named Mantecore bit Horn and dragged him off the stage in front of a live audience. While Horn survived the incident, their magic show at The Mirage was canceled. In 2009, the duo performed with Mantecore again in a show to benefit the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. In fact, the press release asked fans mourning the death of Fischbacher to donate to the clinic in lieu of flowers.

Fischbacher and Horn officially retired in 2010, and Mantecore died in 2014. However, the illusionists' legacy continued at The Secret Garden of Siegfried & Roy at The Mirage.