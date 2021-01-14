Dua Lipa Details What Life Is Like at the Hadid Family Farm

Watch : Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 AMAs

While there was much less clubbing in 2020, Dua Lipa did have access to one of the most exclusive spots in the country: the Hadid family farm.

For more than a year, the Grammy-winning singer has been dating Anwar Hadid, the model son of Yolanda Hadid and younger brother to Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. As such, the performer has gotten to spend some quality time amid the coronavirus pandemic with the famous family at their Pennsylvania escape, where Gigi spent much of her first pregnancy before giving birth in September 2020.

So, what exactly is life like there? Well, to start, it includes coats, goats and horses.

"Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast," she described to Rolling Stone for her cover interview. "Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals." According to the magazine, those animals now also include two pygmy goats, Funky and Bam-Bam, that the performer gifted her boyfriend for Christmas.

"You can take them inside," she said of the animals. "They love a cuddle."