Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Tearfully Details Husband's "Very Scary" Coronavirus Battle

Tammin Sursok's husband, Sean McEwen, has contracted coronavirus.

The Pretty Little Liars alum made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 13. While the 37-year-old actress initially questioned sharing the news, she ultimately decided to be upfront with her followers.

"I've started and stopped this post so many times," she began. "Do I write it? Do I not? But I realize that the reason I created this account and hopefully why you follow is because I'm honest with you. You see all the good and bad and the in-between. So here goes....My husband has Covid."

Sursok admitted she's scared. "Today I'm not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control," she continued. "It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place."

The star also informed her fans that she and her daughters—Phoenix, 7, and Lennon, nearly 2—have tested negative for COVID-19 twice and that they "have had no symptoms for a while."

"We have been quarantining and following all recommendations and guidelines," Sursok wrote. "We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven't seen friends and family, haven't eaten out, p is homeschooled. The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven't been near anyone and the whole family is always masked."