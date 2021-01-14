Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40

Survivor: Palau contestant Angie Jakusz has died at the age of 40.
According to an obituary, the reality star, whose real name is Cassandra Anne Jakusz, died on Friday, Jan. 8 at the age of 40.
Angie's cause of death hasn't been revealed, but a Survivor fan blog reported three years ago that she was fighting a rare form of cancer.
Fans of Survivor became familiar with the reality star on season 10 of the series. During her time on the show, Angie was a member of the Ulong tribe. However, she was known to be very independent, earning herself the nickname "No Fun Angie."
After being voted off the island on day 12, she returned to New Orleans, where she continued to pursue numerous hobbies. The obituary describes, "Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life. Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision."
Angie is survived by her husband of nine years, Steven Calandra, as well as her parents, brother, niece and nephew.
The Survivor family has suffered a string of losses in recent years. In August, Survivor: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty alum Cliff Robinson died after a long battle with lymphoma at the age of 53. At the time, Jeff Probst wrote on Instagram, "To have Cliff Robinson, an NBA All-Star, play Survivor was a personal highlight for me. And he was one of the classiest people to ever play the game. He treated the other cast members and the entire crew with grace and respect. My condolences go out to his family."
Robinson's death was preceded by that of Rudy Boesch in November 2020 and Ashley Massaro in May 2019.
TMZ was the first to report Angie's death.