ABC is “Very Confident” in a Summer Comeback for Bachelor in Paradise

Watch : Demi, Dylan & John Paul Tease "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 6

Bachelor Nation is heading back to paradise!

After skipping the summer spinoff in 2020, ABC is now "hell-bent" on bringing back Bachelor in Paradise this year for its seventh season.

As network exec Rob Mills told Variety on Jan. 13, "We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work." Mills, who is a senior vice president at ABC Entertainment, said, "Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer—how and where it's going to be, it's still too early to tell."

The coronavirus pandemic ruled out the possibility of filming the dating show in summer 2020. Instead, the franchise released season 16 of The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams (filmed in July and August), before shooting The Bachelor with Matt James in September.

While Paradise typically films in Mexico, the team understands that may not be possible. Even so, they're willing to get to work and film in a "bubble" if needed.